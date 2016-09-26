Old is Gold

There’s no denying that our parents are some of the most important people in our lives. They look after us from a young age, care and raise us and don’t ask for much in return – but this doesn’t just apply to our mothers and fathers. Our grandparents or even our aunts and uncles can play an important role too. The fact of the matter is that our elders can do a lot for us and this can sometimes be taken for granted.

No matter the age, though, this has never stopped the elderly from doing what they can and in turn making huge contributions to society – then again, there is no such thing as obstructions when someone has a huge heart and focused mind. Age isn’t an obstacle.

In this day and age we live a fast paced lifestyle that often means that we aren’t as in touch with our elders as we should be. I, for one, spend a lot of time on social media connecting with others whilst ironically distancing myself from my elders that I used to believe aren’t the most technological folks in the world. However, one day while I was browsing the internet, I suddenly saw a friend request from my grandmother, shortly followed by my grand-aunt a couple of days afterward. Needless to say I was in shock that people of this age would be on a computer, yet alone have the know-how to use social media and find me on it. It just comes to show that stereotypes always linger in our minds and influence us on what seems to be a daily basis. We assume the elderly aren’t prone to learning, don’t want to embrace technology and most of the time are stuck in their ways when this is far from the truth.

I was yet again surprised when one of my eldest uncles was telling me about a yoga class he’d been attending. Again, the assumption is that the elderly stay at home and don’t accomplish much, but there he was displaying a perfect ‘lotus position’ while I’m unable to even cross my legs perfectly, putting me and my lack of flexibility to shame. If anything, it shows that determination and perseverance as well as training can achieve so much.

UK Older People’s week is a way of celebrating this. The week encourages people do to something different and spend the week appreciating those undercover heroes that have looked after us and everything they have accomplished, from small activities to helping out in the community. Not only does the week set out to promote the achievements of our elders, but it also aims to display and showcase the facilities and activities that are available for people of all ages – not only the youth.

Redbridge is hosting a range of events to celebrate including a Health, Wealthy, Safe and Wise fair, Yoga and a Childhood Days Reminiscence session as well as lots of sports activities such as rock climbing, cycling and short mat bowls. These events will be hosted all around the borough from Monday 26 September to Friday 30 September, many of which have special discounts for over 50s.

To have a look at the range of events and to find out more about Older People’s Week visit our website.

Post Author: Priya Devandran

