The Voice of Volunteers: Zal Canteenwala Tells Us What It’s Really Like To Volunteer At The Library!

My name is Zal Canteenwala and I am a ‘reading activist’ – as a part of the Mythical Maze Summer Reading Challenge. You can find me volunteering at Wanstead Library this summer and for the remainder of the year, seeing that I also serve at the library on weekends!

I struggle to recall the first time I ever visited a library as it has always been an integral part of my life, the same as it was for my parents. However, I do remember visiting Fullwell Cross Library as a young child at least once a week with my mum and dad. Then we moved to Wanstead and I discovered Wanstead Library where I used to attend craft or activity sessions during the holidays with my younger sister.

Since the library has always been a part of my life, it was an obvious choice for volunteering. I decided I wanted to contribute to my community when I was about twelve, but being twelve, there were not many places that were willing to take me at that age. Despite my ease with the library, I simply had no concept as to the amount of work the librarians undertake and perhaps as a consequence, I did not anticipate precisely how rewarding working at a library would be.

Dare I say I have acquired multiple skills while volunteering at the library – the most obvious ability that I have refined may be the way I interact with children. It is quite challenging to retain a child’s concentration for an extended length of time and therefore finding I have the capability to achieve this has definitely boosted my general self-esteem.

The absolute best and most defining moment of my experience thus far, was this Easter when I volunteered alongside Katie, and together with the Branch Manager, Mrs Bird, we made paper masks with children. That event was so worthwhile simply because we were inspiring children from a variety of different backgrounds – many of whom were experiencing the library for the first time.

When I was a child, I was a LEGO junkie, so I was really looking forward to the LEGO workshop which took place on 13 August. However when I was younger, I was invariably much more adept at breaking things than following instruction manuals, so I can only hope that the children found my presence inspirational!

I never cease to be amazed by the wide range of people that the library attracts: from young children with cautious parents, grandparents to adolescents who pretend to study (but tend to get distracted by their ever beeping mobiles). For someone like me, who enjoys interacting with people, it is the perfect place to be!

If you would like to volunteer, just pop into your local library and enquire.

